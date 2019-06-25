UrduPoint.com
COAS Interacts With Sir Mark Sedwill, Stephen Lovegrove

Tue 25th June 2019

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday interacted with the British National Security Agency (NSA) and Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill at the Cabinet Office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday interacted with the British National Security Agency (NSA) and Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill at the Cabinet Office.

According to a tweet of Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Army chief also interacted with Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence UK, Stephen Lovegrove.

Regional situation including Afghan peace process was discussed in the meetings. Both the dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan's contributions towards regional peace, the DG ISPR said.

