COAS Joins Christian Community In Celebrating Christmas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 06:05 PM
Congregation extends warm welcome to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church, Rawalpindi
RAWALPIINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir joined the Christian community in celebrating Christmas at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral Church, Rawalpindi, underscoring the spirit of inclusivity and harmony.
The congregation extended a warm welcome to the Army Chief, expressing gratitude for his presence and solidarity during this cherished occasion.
On this festive day, General Syed Asim Munir conveyed his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community across the nation. He emphasized that Christmas serves as a profound reminder of the universal values of compassion, generosity, and goodwill-principles that bind our diverse society together. He further acknowledged the remarkable contributions of minorities and the Christian community to Pakistan's cultural, social, economic and national progress, which remain a source of pride and strength for the nation.
During the occasion, the Army Chief also paid a solemn tribute to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He highlighted that the Quaid's visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and steadfast adherence to the principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline not only paved the way for the creation of Pakistan but also provided a timeless blueprint for nation-building.
General Syed Asim Munir remarked that Quaid-e-Azam's enduring commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality, and religion tolerance continues to inspire and guide the nation in addressing contemporary challenges, from safeguarding territorial integrity to fostering internal stability.
The Army Chief said as we commemorate this festive season, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to transform Pakistan into the peaceful, prosperous nation envisioned by the Quaid.
He also urged all citizens to work tirelessly toward achieving this shared aspiration.
