COAS Joins Christian Community To Celebrate Christmas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Underscoring the spirit of inclusivity and harmony, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) joined the Christian community in celebrating Christmas here Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church.
The congregation extended a warm welcome to the COAS, expressing gratitude for his presence and solidarity during this cherished occasion, said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
On this festive day, the COAS conveyed his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community across the nation.
He emphasized that Christmas serves as a profound reminder of the universal values of compassion, generosity, and goodwill—principles that bind our diverse society together.
He further acknowledged the remarkable contributions of Minorities and the Christian community to Pakistan’s cultural, social, economic and national progress, which remain a source of pride and strength for the nation.
During the occasion, General Asim Munir also paid a solemn tribute to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He highlighted that the Quaid’s visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and steadfast adherence to the principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline not only paved the way for the creation of Pakistan but also provided a timeless blueprint for nation-building.
The COAS remarked that Quaid-e-Azam’s enduring commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality, and religious tolerance continues to inspire and guide the nation in addressing contemporary challenges, from safeguarding territorial integrity to fostering internal stability.
“As we commemorate this festive season, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to transform Pakistan into the peaceful, prosperous nation envisioned by the Quaid,” the COAS concluded, urging all citizens to work tirelessly toward achieving this shared aspiration.
Recent Stories
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh reviews arrangements of 17th death anniversary of BB2 minutes ago
-
COAS joins Christian community to celebrate Christmas2 minutes ago
-
Karachi glows with joy and faith in Christmas celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal awarded degrees to 259 students in Convocation of Sukkur IBA2 minutes ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador extends greetings on 'Quaid-e-Azam Day’2 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrates with enthusiasm & unity in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera vows to eliminate corruption, ensure public safety12 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat foundation organizes training programs for Shining Stars12 minutes ago
-
Dera administration holds revenue darbar for citizens12 minutes ago
-
NDMA steps in to tackle Parachinar’s critical medicine shortage12 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 13 Khwarij terrorist in Sararogha South Waziristan12 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges adopting Quaid’s golden principles to transform Pakistan into strong, developed nation12 minutes ago