COAS Kabul visit to help bring peace in Afghanistan: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said the visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Kabul would help bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chief, in a statement, said Pakistan's prosperity was liked with a stable and peaceful Afghanistan and it had rendered a lot of sacrifices for the purpose.

Pakistan had set a precedent of Muslim brotherhood by hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades, he added.

Ashrafi said lasting stability in Afghanistan could be ensured in coordination with Afghan Taliban, Afghan government and Afghan war lords. Pakistan played key role in bringing Afghan Taliban and the United States leadership to negotiate long-term peace in Afghanistan and the entire world had acknowledged its endeavours, he added.

The PUC chief noted that Indian lobbies and other enemies of Pakistan were trying to sabotage the Afghan peace process.

The COAS visit, he said, conveyed the message to the world that Pakistan was the biggest supporter of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan forces had foiled the conspiracies of Indian secret agency RAW aimed at using the Afghan soil to accomplish its vicious agenda, he added.

Ashrafi underlined that in the war against terrorism, Pakistan laid out sacrifices of 80,000 people, including security officials.

He also lauded the government's decision to appoint Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Representative to Afghanistan.

The PUC chairman said the Ulema and religious scholars of Pakistan at every forum had denounced menaces of extremism and terrorism, and the killing of innocent people across the world. The teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah also encouraged peace and harmony in the world, he added.