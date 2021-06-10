Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday appreciated untiring efforts of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at global level and assured of Pakistan Army's continued support

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday appreciated untiring efforts of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at global level and assured of Pakistan Army's continued support.

The Army Chief made these remarks during a call on paid by Chair, Polio Oversight board, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, President Global Development Programme, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Christopher Elias to him here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS acknowledged the services rendered by Polio Health Workers for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that it was national cause and a national effort.

Christopher Elias conveyed the foundation's appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers.

Moreover, he also appreciated Pakistan's successful COVID-19 pandemic campaign and Pakistan Army's tremendous contribution to bring it within manageable level.

During the meeting, matters related to Pakistan's commitment for comprehensive Polio eradication were discussed.