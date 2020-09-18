UrduPoint.com
COAS Lauds Chinese Envoy's Services For Fostering Strong Ties

Fri 18th September 2020

COAS lauds Chinese envoy's services for fostering strong ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday thanked Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing for his services.

He appreciated the Chinese ambassador's contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries, support towards defence and security cooperation, handling of COVID-19 pandemic and stance on Kashmir.

A farewell dinner in the honour of Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was hosted by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The outgoing Chines ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan's positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

App/ajb

