COAS Lauds Formations' Efforts For Providing Secure Environment In Balochistan

June 02, 2022

COAS lauds formations' efforts for providing secure environment in Balochistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday lauded the commendable efforts of formations deployed across Balochistan for providing secure environment for socio-economic activities including smooth conduct of Local Bodies Elections in the province

The Army Chief visited Command and Staff College Quetta, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army Chief visited Command and Staff College Quetta, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

The COAS met the faculty and addressed participants of Command & Staff College Quetta.

He appreciated the faculty members for honing professional skills of students. The Army Chief urged course participants to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges, latest technological advancements and focus on professional pursuits.

Later, the COAS visited Corps Headquarters where he was given detailed briefing on security situation in the province.

