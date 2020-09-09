UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Lauds Formations' Operational Readiness, Efforts In Aid Of Civil Admin During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:36 PM

COAS lauds formations' operational readiness, efforts in aid of civil admin during Muharram

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday lauded formations' operational readiness and sustained efforts during Internal Security (IS) employment in aid of civil power, particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday lauded formations' operational readiness and sustained efforts during Internal Security (IS) employment in aid of civil power, particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.

He stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu during the 235th Corps Commanders' Conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar in a press release.

5th Generation Warfare and Hybrid application by anti Pakistan elements against country's vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronization with Government policies, the COAS reiterated.

The COAS appreciated high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure welfare of troops during prolonged and extensive operational and IS deployments.

The Forum was briefed on evolving regional environment and operational developments, especially situation along LOC, Pakistan's positive role and contributions in Afghanistan Peace Process, situation along Western Border including fencing progress and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, and COVID-19.

Locust control measures and support to national polio campaign also came under discussion.

The Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments and indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country. Increased Cease-Fire Violations (CFVs) along LOC targeting civil population by Indian military and blatant Human Rights Violations (HRVs) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were noted as major cause of concern for regional peace and stability.

The Forum extensively deliberated upon prevalent situation inside IIOJ&K and evolving situation in Afghanistan with impact on Pakistan's security dynamics.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Army Polio Flood General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu Progress Border All Government Employment Muharram

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

Al Ramz Capital announces its subscription to Al E ..

2 hours ago

History Indicates China Unlikely to Shy Away From ..

3 minutes ago

Administrator Karachi determined to work as per ma ..

3 minutes ago

French Defense Minister to Arrive in India Thursda ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs expediting up-gradation of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.