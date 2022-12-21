COAS lauds high morale of injured soldiers, officers of Bannu operation

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited CMH Rawalpindi and met officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release, the COAS remained with them for some time and inquired about their well-being.

The army chief appreciated their high spirits and morale and lauded their professionalism during the said operation against the terrorists.

