COAS Lauds HIT Efforts To Attain Self-reliance Through Indigenisation In Modern Technologies

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

The COAS was briefed about HIT capabilities, progress of ongoing projects and recently undertaken Balancing, Modernisation and Revamping (BMR) measures for HIT production units, said an ISPR media release.

The COAS visited various facilities of HIT and witnessed recently developed enhanced protection solutions and remote weapon systems for tanks, indigenously developed 155 mm Artillery gun barrel, ballistic and improvised explosive device (IED) protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The Army Chief also witnessed on-going Research & Development projects and lauded the efforts of HIT to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern technologies of Tanks, Artillery Guns and ballistic protection solutions for vehicles.

The COAS expressed his confidence in expertise of HIT and appreciated commitment of Chairman, officers and workforce towards transforming HIT into a modern defence production industry for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.

"Self-reliance in defence production is the hallmark of any country and we are proud of the milestones achieved towards that end," COAS remarked.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman HIT Major General Syed Aamer Raza.

