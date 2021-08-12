UrduPoint.com

COAS Lauds Iraqi Nation's Sacrifices In Fighting Terrorism; Offers Cooperation In Defence Related Fields

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

COAS lauds Iraqi nation's sacrifices in fighting terrorism; offers cooperation in defence related fields

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday appreciated sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism, offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence related fields.

Army Chief expressed his views during a call on paid by Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein here at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, "Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq which are rooted in shared values and culture.

"During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Iraqi Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace & stability, especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better bilateral relations between two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR Iraq General Qamar Javed Bajwa All

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

13 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

21 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

22 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

25 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

44 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.