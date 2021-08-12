RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday appreciated sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism, offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence related fields.

Army Chief expressed his views during a call on paid by Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein here at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, "Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq which are rooted in shared values and culture.

"During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Iraqi Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace & stability, especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better bilateral relations between two brotherly countries.