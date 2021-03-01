UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Lauds Performance, Commitment Of Logistics Workshop

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

COAS lauds performance, commitment of logistics workshop

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Logistic installation workshop here and observed various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling vast range of specialized transport items for Army He appreciated performance and commitment of the workshop in provision of top class maintenance facilities and services as per standard engineering practices in line with modern and latest standards, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

He was briefed regarding facilities being developed, upgradation mechanism of vehicles and handling of central stores.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS), Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.

Related Topics

Army ISPR Vehicles General Qamar Javed Bajwa Top

Recent Stories

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

1 minute ago

Indonesia reports 6,680 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

1 minute ago

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 cases reach 55,759 in Afghanistan with 26 ..

1 minute ago

5.3-magnitude quake hits 80 km W of Port-Vila, Van ..

1 minute ago

‏UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 r ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.