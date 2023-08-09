Open Menu

COAS Lauds Professionalism, Offensive Spirit Displayed By Troops Of Strike Corps

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

COAS lauds professionalism, offensive spirit displayed by troops of Strike Corps

RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday appreciated high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps.

The Army Chief visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum and witnessed Live Fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot and scoot capabilities of long range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS appreciated combat proficiency of the crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry. He remarked, "Pakistan Army was alive to the existing and emerging challenges and possessed the wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat".

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps and was briefed on operational readiness of the Strike Corps.

