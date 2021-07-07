RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday appreciated the role of Qatar in 'Afghan Peace Process'.

The army chief who was on a two-day official visit to Qatar called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional/ geo-political environment were discussed.

The COAS said both the countries shared great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood, which were being transformed into an enduring partnership.

The dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation in all fields.