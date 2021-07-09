UrduPoint.com
COAS Lauds Qatar's Role In Facilitating, Hosting 'Afghan Peace Process'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:51 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated the contributions and highly constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating and hosting 'Afghan Peace Process' and hoped for the continuous cooperation for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

State of Qatar Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani called on the COAS here at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent updates on Afghan situation, facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed in detail.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between the two countries.

More Stories From Pakistan

