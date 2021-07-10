UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Lauds Qatar's Role In Facilitating, Hosting Afghan Peace Process

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

COAS lauds Qatar's role in facilitating, hosting Afghan Peace Process

Qatar envoy Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani has appreciated Pakistan’s consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between both countries.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday appreciated the highly constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating and hosting ‘Afghan Peace Process’ and hoped for continuous cooperation for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

He sated this during meeting with State of Qatar Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani in Rawalpindi. They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent updates on Afghan situation, facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Qatar Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Japan issues evacuation orders to over 120,000 due ..

52 minutes ago

South Korea records highest-ever daily coronavirus ..

52 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

12 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.