Qatar envoy Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani has appreciated Pakistan’s consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between both countries.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday appreciated the highly constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating and hosting ‘Afghan Peace Process’ and hoped for continuous cooperation for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

He sated this during meeting with State of Qatar Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani in Rawalpindi. They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent updates on Afghan situation, facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between the two countries.