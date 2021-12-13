UrduPoint.com

COAS Lauds Synergised Efforts Of All Stakeholders In Implementing Karachi Transformation Plan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:04 PM

COAS lauds synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementing Karachi Transformation Plan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Headquarters Karachi Corps and appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Headquarters Karachi Corps and appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan.

The Army Chief was given detailed briefing on operational matters of the formation , security situation in the province especially Karachi, said an ISPR news release here received.

The COAS was also briefed on formation's support to civil administration in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) including FWO, NLC and NDMA's efforts for improvement in existing infrastructure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of relevant civic facilities.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the Corps and measures in place for ensuring Internal Security.

He also lauded services and sacrifices of formation and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order resulting in significant decline in terrorism and crime rate over the years and providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities.

Later, the COAS visited Headquarters Sindh Police. On arrival, COAS laid wreath on Martyrs' Monument. COAS hailed pivotal role of Sindh Police in ensuring improvement in security situation in the province.

He also interacted with families of Sindh police Shuhada and thanked them for their sacrifices. The Army Chief assured them of all out support of Pakistan Army.

Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Commander Karachi Corps.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa All FWO

Recent Stories

White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longe ..

White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Ir ..

2 minutes ago
 4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Macron Hopes to Agree With Hungary on Migration Po ..

Macron Hopes to Agree With Hungary on Migration Policy

2 minutes ago
 President, Governor discuss situation in Punjab

President, Governor discuss situation in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

5 minutes ago
 UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukr ..

UK tells Russia to 'de-escalate tensions' with Ukraine

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.