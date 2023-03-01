UrduPoint.com

COAS Lauds USAR Team's Professionalism, Commendable Work In Quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the Headquarters Engineers Division here and appreciated the professionalism and commendable work done by 'USAR team' of Pakistan Army during rescue efforts in the earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The COAS was briefed in detail regarding efforts carried out by Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&RT) during Türkiye and Syria Earthquake, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS met and interacted with the rescue team members. He also highlighted the importance of the country's enduring strategic relations with Türkiye and Syria and the need to assist, particularly in times of crises.

