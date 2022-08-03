UrduPoint.com

COAS Meets Families Of Martyred Army Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the families of army officers who were martyred in the helicopter crash in Baluchistan, and offered Fateha for their departed souls.

COAS called on the family members of late Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps, Balochistan, Brigadier Khalid and Colonel Laeq Baig Mirza.

Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and Brigadier Khalid embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash on Sunday night while the officers were on flood relief operation whereas Lieutenant Colonel Laeq Baig was martyred by the militants in Ziarat a couple of weeks ago.

COAS, during his visit expressed his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved families.

Earlier, COAS offered the funeral prayer of late Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps and Brigadier Khalid held at Shola Ground of Quetta Cantonment.

