RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Deputy Minister of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS was on his official visit to KSA.