COAS Meets KSA's Deputy Minister Of Defence Prince Khalid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

COAS meets KSA's Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Deputy Minister of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS was on his official visit to KSA.

