COAS Meets President, PM  

Published February 14, 2022

COAS meets President, PM  

The Army Chief briefed the President about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

They discussed the national security and regional situation during the meeting.

He reiterated the resolve that the Armed Forces are committed to eliminate militants and miscreants from the country.

On the occasion, the President paid rich tribute to the security forces personnel who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the nation is proud of sacrifices of its Armed Forces who always defended the national frontiers against all odds.

According to Radio Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today [Monday].

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting.

