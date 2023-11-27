Open Menu

COAS Meets Saudi Counterpart, Discuss Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral relations

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 November, 2023)
Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.
During the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, military training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in Middle East.


Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.
COAS thanked the dignitary and said that, “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”
Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

