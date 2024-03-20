COAS Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:25 AM
The Saudi crown prince says the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always standby with Pakistan in future as well.
RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Wednesday expressed desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.
He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General General Asim Munir who called on him during his official visit to the Kingdom.
Mohammad Bin Salman said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always standby with Pakistan in future as well.
He highlighted KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations and both countries have always stood up for each other.
During the visit, the Army Chief also met with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili , Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi and other senior military leadership.
Wide ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security and bilateral defence and security cooperation came under discussion.
The Army Chief thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..
Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review7 minutes ago
-
Rehan Iqbal Baloch posted as Secretary Health Sindh27 minutes ago
-
18 miners trapped in Harnai coal mine37 minutes ago
-
CM extends leave of SALU VC to ensure fairness of inquiry57 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over deaths in Harnai coal mine explosion; directs accelerated rescue operation1 hour ago
-
Dacoit killed by own accomplice in encounter1 hour ago
-
PM directs comprehensive policy to counter malicious propaganda against martyrs11 hours ago
-
Minor dies in firecracker blast11 hours ago
-
CM visits house of Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Chaklala11 hours ago
-
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections12 hours ago
-
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan12 hours ago