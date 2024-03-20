Open Menu

COAS Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:25 AM

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

The Saudi crown prince says the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always standby with Pakistan in future as well.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Wednesday expressed desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General General Asim Munir who called on him during his official visit to the Kingdom.

Mohammad Bin Salman said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always standby with Pakistan in future as well.

He highlighted KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations and both countries have always stood up for each other.

During the visit, the Army Chief also met with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili , Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi and other senior military leadership.

Wide ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security and bilateral defence and security cooperation came under discussion.

The Army Chief thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Army Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

7 minutes ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

12 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

12 hours ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

12 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

12 hours ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

12 hours ago
 Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Jap ..

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan