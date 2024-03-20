COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Saudi crown prince says the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always standby with Pakistan in future as well.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Wednesday expressed desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General General Asim Munir who called on him during his official visit to the Kingdom.

Mohammad Bin Salman said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always standby with Pakistan in future as well.

He highlighted KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations and both countries have always stood up for each other.

During the visit, the Army Chief also met with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili , Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi and other senior military leadership.

Wide ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security and bilateral defence and security cooperation came under discussion.

The Army Chief thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.