COAS meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS arrived at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Both the leaders discussed regional security environment and matters of mutual interests during the meeting.