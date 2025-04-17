Open Menu

COAS Munir Says Honoring Martyrs Sacred For Every Pakistani

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2025 | 03:25 PM

COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani

General Asim Munir attends an award distribution ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said that honoring the martyrs is sacred for every Pakistani, and today’s peace and freedom are owed to their sacrifices.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Asim Munir attended an award distribution ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The officers and soldiers were conferred with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and the Tamgha-e-Basalat.

Addressing the ceremony, the Army Chief said that martyrs and war veterans are our pride, and respecting the martyrs is sacred for every Pakistani.

General Asim Munir further stated that today’s peace and freedom are the result of the sacrifices made by these martyrs, whose sacrifices for the motherland are unparalleled and unforgettable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety b ..

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI

59 seconds ago
 COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every ..

COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director

16 minutes ago
 Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to ..

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry

16 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegat ..

Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation

31 minutes ago
 1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International A ..

1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships

1 hour ago
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green bu ..

Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..

2 hours ago
 Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

2 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

2 hours ago
 Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Gir ..

Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

2 hours ago
 ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan