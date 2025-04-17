COAS Munir Says Honoring Martyrs Sacred For Every Pakistani
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2025 | 03:25 PM
General Asim Munir attends an award distribution ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said that honoring the martyrs is sacred for every Pakistani, and today’s peace and freedom are owed to their sacrifices.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Asim Munir attended an award distribution ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
The officers and soldiers were conferred with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and the Tamgha-e-Basalat.
Addressing the ceremony, the Army Chief said that martyrs and war veterans are our pride, and respecting the martyrs is sacred for every Pakistani.
General Asim Munir further stated that today’s peace and freedom are the result of the sacrifices made by these martyrs, whose sacrifices for the motherland are unparalleled and unforgettable.
