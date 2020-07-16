UrduPoint.com
COAS Offers All Possible Assistance To Italian Envoy For Fighting COVID: ISPR

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered all possible assistance to Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese in fight against COVID-19.

Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bawa at GHQ, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's medical assistance and role for peace and stability in the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

