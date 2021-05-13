UrduPoint.com
COAS Offers Eid Prayers With Troops Along LoC: ISPR

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

COAS offers Eid prayers with troops along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited front line troops deployed along the line of control (LoC) and offered Eid Prayers with troops at LOC, prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, COAS hailed morale of troops, devotion and operational preparedness, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The COAS also appreciated the formation for all out assistance extended to civil administration for containment of Covid-19 and stressed the need to exercise maximum caution.

"Security, safety and well being of people of Pakistan is our responsibility.

Pakistan army will do everything to live up to expectations of our nation," the COAS reiterated.

COAS especially paid tribute to Martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices.

The Army Chief emphasized, "As soldiers we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion." The Army Chief said, "On this Eid day we must not forget valiant struggle of brave people of Kashmir." It was time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and UN resolutions, the COAS concluded.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, received the COAS at LoC.

