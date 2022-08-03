UrduPoint.com

COAS Offers Funeral Prayers Of Helicopter Crash Martyrs: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday offered the funeral prayers of Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed in Quetta, who among six soldiers embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Lasbela while supervising flood relief operation in Balochistan

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Balochistan Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and senior military and government officials also attended the funeral.

The army chief met the families of martyred Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali and Brig Muhammad Khalid. He also held a meeting with the family of martyred Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza.

The funeral prayers of other martyred soldiers were offered in their native towns.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Talha Shaheed was offered in Rawalpindi. Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior serving and retired military officials, relatives of the Shaheed and people from all walks of life attended the prayer.

Major Talha was buried with full military honours as a Pakistan Army contingent presented a guard of honour. Lt Gen Mirza presented the National Flag to his father and also laid a wreath on his grave.

The funeral prayer of Naik Mudassar Fayyaz was offered in Shakargarh, Narowal.

The General Officer Commanding Sialkot Garrison, senior military and civil officials including district police officer and deputy commissioner attended the funeral.

A Pakistan Army contingent presented the guard of honour to him, while the National Flag was presented to his family and a wreath were laid on his grave.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Major Saeed was held in Larkana. The Commander Logistics Pannu Aqil Garrison, serving senior officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the prayer. The National Flag was also presented to his father.

