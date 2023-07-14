COAS on two-day visit to Iran for discussion on bilateral matters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on a two-day official visit to Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Army Chief will meet Iranian Military and Civilian leadership during his visit to Iran, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the visit, the COAS will discuss bilateral matters, related to defence and security cooperation.