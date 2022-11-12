UrduPoint.com

COAS Pays Farewell Visit To Lahore Garrison

Published November 12, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Lahore Garrison and laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and offered fateha during his farewell visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Lahore Garrison and laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and offered fateha during his farewell visit.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said the COAS inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special education and visited various school facilities for special children during his visit.

The COAS also inaugurated state of the art Hockey Arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

COAS said, "Youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports." He also interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

During his farewell address, the COAS lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He appreciated their professionalism and devotion to the defence of motherland.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.

