COAS Pays Farewell Visit To Various Setups Of Army Medical Corps

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Surgeon General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar accompanied COAS during the visit.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) As part of farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited various setups of Army Medical Corps on Saturday.

The COAS visited Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi and was briefed by Commandant CMH Major General Muhammad Mohsin Qureshi regarding state of the art newly up graded healthcare facilities.

The COAS was briefed that medical care has been planned as per international best practices and patient care is the focus of hospital administration. Special counters have been established for facilitating civilian/ non entitled patients as well. Efforts are being made to provide patient friendly environment and provide allied facilities for patients' attendants.

The Army Chief was also shown newly established control room to impart training to doctors through live surgery process in Academic Centre, designed and established to facilitate medical students for better understanding of surgical procedures.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of Army Medical Corps which is providing quality health care and state of the art rehabilitation services to members of the armed forces, their families and civilian patients.

Amongst other facilities, Shuhada Families and veterans' Medical facilitation Centre provides disruption free basic healthcare facilities including blood sampling, medicines and checkup to families of martyrs and senior veterans up to the age of 75 years. The up graded Pharmacy is now entertaining 3000 patients daily.

COAS also laid the foundation stone of new training block of Armed Forces Post Graduate Institute.

Later COAS visited newly constructed Soldiers' guestrooms, newly established Army Help Centre and upgraded facilities of Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the doctors and healthcare professionals of AMC for their selfless devotion to duty and monumental work. Lauding the immense improvements being incorporated in healthcare infrastructure COAS said that quality healthcare for soldiers and their families is a cardinal feature of Army's welfare regime and critical for morale of troops.

Earlier on arrival at CMH, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

