COAS pays farewell visits to Naval, Air Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Naval and Air Headquarters, here, as part of his farewell visits.

On arrival at Naval Headquarters, the COAS was presented the guard of honor by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS met with the Principal staff officers at Naval Headquarters.

During his meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the COAS admired the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

On arrival at Air Headquarters, the COAS was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) followed by interaction with Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters.

Later the COAS met the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and highlighted the critical role played by PAF during war against terrorism .

The COAS also visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument.

While addressing the officers and troops, the COAS applauded the Rawalpindi Corps in befittingly defending the country's borders including Siachen and Line Of Control.

The COAS also interacted with troops.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.