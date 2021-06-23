COAS pays three-day official visit to Azerbaijan

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan has confirmed three-day official visit of General Qamar Javed Bajwa and important meetings with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and other military officials.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Pakistan Embassy in Azerbaijan shared the picture of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s three day official visit to Azerbaijan.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Embassy in Azerbaijan shared pictures of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa and his meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on important matters.

Defence Minister Col Gen. Zakir Hasanov had invited General Bajwa for the official visit. President Ilham Aliyev received the Army Chief upon his arrival at the presidential office ahead of constructive meeting.