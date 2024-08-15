RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir has paid heartfelt tribute to the contributions of the retired personnel, lauding their dedication and instrumental role in shaping the nation's history.

The COAS hosted a graceful reception in honor of Pakistan Army veterans on the occasion of Independence Day. The event brought together a multitude of retired army officers and soldiers, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He emphasized the paramount importance of unity and resilience in the face of challenges, urging veterans to continue playing a vital role in Pakistan's progress and development.

The COAS also cautioned against the insidious threat of fake news and propaganda being perpetrated by inimical elements to weaken the bond between the people of Pakistan and the Armed Forces.

He reassured that the unwavering support of the nation, including the veterans would foil all such futile efforts.

The veterans expressed faith and confidence in the leadership of the Pakistan Army, pledging their support in combating both internal and external security challenges.

The event served as a testament to the unbreakable bond between the Pakistan Army and its veterans, united in their commitment to the nation's prosperity and security.