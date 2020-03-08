COAS pays tribute to Pakistani women for pivotal role in nation building

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday paid tribute to the women of the country for their pivotal role in nation building.

According to a tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS, "Our tribute to all women of Pakistan, who have played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of our society.

Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs' families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation."