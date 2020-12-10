UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Pays Tribute To Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

COAS pays tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed

The brave son of the soil and martyr of 1971 War Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was paid homage on Thursday and wreath laying ceremony was held at the monument of Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The brave son of the soil and martyr of 1971 War Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was paid homage on Thursday and wreath laying ceremony was held at the monument of Shaheed.

The wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The ceremony was attended by relatives of Shaheed.

Earlier, ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet paid tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-eHaider, for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector, 1971.

The ISPR director general said; "His fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses to the enemy and single handedly destroyed 16 Indian Tanks." The tweet was followed by the hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes

Related Topics

India Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

PR retrieves commercial land worth Rs 58 mln from ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Baffled by Macron's Claims That Russia Fuel ..

2 minutes ago

Amsterdam Expels 2 Russian Diplomats Over Espionag ..

2 minutes ago

'Industry-Academia Linkages to be strengthened'

2 minutes ago

Series of awareness campaigns on protection of HR ..

2 minutes ago

12,901 citizens fined for not wearing masks, 6 ban ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.