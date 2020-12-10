COAS pays tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The brave son of the soil and martyr of 1971 War Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was paid homage on Thursday and wreath laying ceremony was held at the monument of Shaheed.

The wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The ceremony was attended by relatives of Shaheed.

Earlier, ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet paid tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-eHaider, for his supreme sacrifice in Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector, 1971.

The ISPR director general said; "His fearless actions and indomitable courage inflicted heavy losses to the enemy and single handedly destroyed 16 Indian Tanks." The tweet was followed by the hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes