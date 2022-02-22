UrduPoint.com

COAS Pays Tribute To Supreme Sacrifices Of Martyrs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:33 PM

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says this in a statement on the occasion of five years of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which was launched to consolidate gains of two decades long war on terror and eliminate remnants of terrorists across the country.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday paid tributes to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs and spirit of the nation in the war on terrorism.

He said this in a statement on Tuesday on the occasion of five years of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which was launched to consolidate gains of two decades long war on terror and eliminate remnants of terrorists across the country.

In his tweets, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said operation Radd-ul-Fasaad placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective.

The DG ISPR said the anti-terror operation continued successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace. He said the achievements of Radd-ul-Fasaad have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people.

