COAS pays visit to Flood-Affected areas of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the people of Pakistan were our priority and we would not spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time.

Addressing the troops busy in rescue and relief activities in the flood-hit areas, the Army Chief said the safety and well being of our country men comes first and "we won't rest until each one of flood affected is not only reached but rehabilitated, no matter how much effort is required." The Army Chief visited flood-affected areas of Balochistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS went to flood relief and medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra, Lasbela and inquired about well being of local people affected due to floods.

The COAS also met troops busy in relief operations and lauded their efforts in service of men, women and children in distress.

The COAS directed to utilise all available resources to assist the civil administration for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood affected areas.

"We must reach out to our brothers and sisters in need without waiting for orders and help them overcome this natural calamity," the COAS directed.

Earlier, the ISPR informed that the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan continued Rescue Operation in Flooded areas along with Civil Administration and provincial disaster management authority (PDMA).

The Commander 12 Corps also visited flood-affected areas.

Recent Rains and floods have Badly affected the vast Population of Balochistan. Along with the loss of people's lives and finances, the highways have also been affected, which was causing disruption in the relief work.

"Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan are busy day and night in service of victims with district administration and PDMA in all districts," it said.

More than 1,000 people trapped in the flood have been rescued to safe places. After being reported to be trapped in a flood relay of 11 people in area of Quetta, Pakistan Army Aviation Rescued these people during very bad weather and heavy rain and moved them to a safe place.

The food and other needs have been provided by the Police Line Quetta Cantt to the victims of the population affected by continuous rains in Quetta.

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Lehri, Nasirabad, Bela, Uthal and Jafarabad areas are providing relief campus and cooking food, food and other household items.

Moreover,, Free Medical facilities were being provided by setting up free medical campuses at different places of Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Dobandi, Lehri, Sadori, Lakra District lasbela for flood victims.

For the quick recovery of transportation, the civil administration and the armed forces of Pakistan were busy in repair of the roads and bridges.