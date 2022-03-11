COAS pins rank on 21st Colonel Commandant of Punjab Regiment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan as chief guest on the installation ceremony of Colonel Commandant of Punjab Regiment, on Thursday.

On arrival the COAS laid wreath and offered Fateha on Yadgar-e-Shuhada (The martyrs monument), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The COAS pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan as the 21st Colonel Commandant of Punjab Regiment.

On the occasion, the COAS lauded the performance of all ranks of Punjab Regiment during peace and war. He paid rich tribute to the shuhada (martyrs) and their families for their supreme sacrifices.

He appreciated the morale and highest standards of training and operational preparedness of Punjab Regiment and stressed on the need to excel in professional pursuits in line with the latest trends.