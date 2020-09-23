UrduPoint.com
COAS Plants Tree As Part Of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan, Attends Polio Free Pakistan Event

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:30 PM

COAS plants tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan, attends polio free Pakistan event

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday planted a tree as part of the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan and also attended a ceremony of polio free Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army has joined National Polio and Tree Plantation Campaign, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army formations planted around 29 million trees from 2018 onwards and are planting 5 million trees during the current monsoon season as part of the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) as part of "Green Motorways Initiative" is planting around one million saplings astride the motorways in the next two and a half years.

The Initiative encompasses planting and nurturing 600,000 plants along Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), 180,000 plants along Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), 120,000 plants along Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) and over 100,000 plants astride Swat Motorway.

More Stories From Pakistan

