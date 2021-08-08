COAS praises NCOC team for completing 500 days of continuous struggle

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday paid tribute to the team of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for its continuous struggle and quick calculated response against the deadly pandemic of COVID-19 that enhanced national response in the time of crisis and protected the nation.

The DG ISPR Chief took to Twitter to share the message of the Army Chief praising the NCOC's efforts for ensuring successful management of disease across the country. He wrote the COAS message on his official handle, "The NCOC has remained pivotal to Pakistan's riposte against COVID-19. It symbolizes optimized national response in adversity, saving precious lives.

Accolades for the NCOC team on completing 500 days of continuous struggle and delivery".

He also tweeted an over 38-minute long documentary highlighting the national response articulated through the NCOC combining all federating units under the ambit of the forum to deliver efficiently against the challenge of COVID-19. It also projects the views of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman NCOC Asad Umar, National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, chief ministers of federating units, former Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan and others praising the role of the NCOC.