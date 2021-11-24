COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa calls for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people

He made these remarks during a call on paid by Director to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and UK's Special Representative on Afghanistan & Pakistan (SRAP) Nigel Casey to Army Chief here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said an ISPR media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan valued UK's role in global and regional affairs, adding, " we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship".

He re-emphasized that "Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan".

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.