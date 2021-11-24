UrduPoint.com

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Calls For Global Convergence On Afghanistan For Avoiding Humanitarian Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:38 PM

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa calls for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by Director to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and UK's Special Representative on Afghanistan & Pakistan (SRAP) Nigel Casey to Army Chief here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said an ISPR media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan valued UK's role in global and regional affairs, adding, " we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship".

He re-emphasized that "Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan".

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army Iran ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa United Kingdom Border Media All

Recent Stories

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payme ..

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payments for tech startups

10 minutes ago
 Lebanon Invites Russian Companies to Take Part in ..

Lebanon Invites Russian Companies to Take Part in Beirut Port Reconstruction - M ..

1 minute ago
 Everyone equal before law: RPO

Everyone equal before law: RPO

1 minute ago
 Saudi Arabia to host inaugural World Taekwondo Wom ..

Saudi Arabia to host inaugural World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships

1 minute ago
 Students urged to play proactive role on social e ..

Students urged to play proactive role on social evils

1 minute ago
 Russian-Serbian Contract on Belgrade's Railway Net ..

Russian-Serbian Contract on Belgrade's Railway Network Almost Ready - Trade Repr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.