COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Directs Troops To Assist Civil Admin In Rescue, Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:37 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday has directed troops stationed at Balochistan to provide all out assistance to civil administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in the earthquake-hit areas of the province

RAWALPINDI, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday has directed troops stationed at Balochistan to provide all out assistance to civil administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in the earthquake-hit areas of the province.

The Army Chief directed the officials to help mitigate difficulties faced by affected population of earthquake hit areas of Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

