COAS, Qatari leadership discuss matters of mutual interest

DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar on two days official visit.

During the visit, the Army Chief witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College.

He appreciated high standards of institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield.

Later, Chief of Army Staff called on Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Affairs Doctor Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya and Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

Qatari leadership reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations of strategic value.