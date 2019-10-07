COAS reaches China on official visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday arrived China on an official visit, Director General Inter Services Public (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet message

According to him, the COAS would meet Chinese Military leadership including PLA Army Commander, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission and Commander Southern Theater Command.

The COAS will join Prime Minister Imran Khan for meeting with Chinese prime minister and the president.