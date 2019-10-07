UrduPoint.com
COAS Reaches China On Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday arrived China on an official visit, Director General Inter Services Public (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet message.

According to him, the COAS would meet Chinese Military leadership including PLA Army Commander, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission and Commander Southern Theater Command.

The COAS will join Prime Minister Imran Khan for meeting with Chinese prime minister and the president.

