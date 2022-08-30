COAS reaches Swat to meet stranded residents, tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Swat where he would meet stranded local residents and tourists who were struck in Kumrat and Kalam due to rains and flash floods.

The Pakistan army aviation helicopters evacuated women, children and foreigners and other people to Kanju Cantt Swat during the rescue operations, the Inter Services Public Relations said.

These people after provision of necessary administrative and medical care were being assisted to leave for their native areas.