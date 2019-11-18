COAS Reaches Tehran On Official Visit, Meets COS Iranian Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:23 PM
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday arrived Tehran, Iran on official visit, Director General Inter Services Public Relatioans Major General Asif Ghafor apprised through a Tweet message
COAS met Major General Mohammad Hossein, Chief of Staff Iranian Armed Forces.
Both discussed regional security environment, efforts for regional peace and stability and Pakistan-Iran Border Security Mechanism.