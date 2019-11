COAS reaches Tehran on official visit, meets COS Iranian Armed Forces

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday arrived Tehran, Iran on official visit, Director General Inter Services Public Relatioans Major General Asif Ghafor apprised through a Tweet message

COAS met Major General Mohammad Hossein, Chief of Staff Iranian Armed Forces.

Both discussed regional security environment, efforts for regional peace and stability and Pakistan-Iran Border Security Mechanism.