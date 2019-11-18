UrduPoint.com
COAS Reaches Tehran On Official Visit, Meets COS Iranian Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:23 PM

COAS reaches Tehran on official visit, meets COS Iranian Armed Forces

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday arrived Tehran, Iran on official visit, Director General Inter Services Public Relatioans Major General Asif Ghafor apprised through a Tweet message

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday arrived Tehran, Iran on official visit, Director General Inter Services Public Relatioans Major General Asif Ghafor apprised through a Tweet message.

COAS met Major General Mohammad Hossein, Chief of Staff Iranian Armed Forces.

Both discussed regional security environment, efforts for regional peace and stability and Pakistan-Iran Border Security Mechanism.

More Stories From Pakistan

