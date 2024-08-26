COAS reaffirms commitment to fraternal ties with China

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) Commander of the People's Liberation Army Ground Forces General Li Qiaoming called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters on Monday.

The meeting afforded an opportunity for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and measures to further augment bilateral defence cooperation.

The COAS General Syed Asim Munir underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People's Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation as a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two nations.

The visiting dignitary expressed admiration for Pakistan's concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, acknowledging the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Army.

The COAS General Syed Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to the dignitary, reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its fraternal ties with China.

Earlier, upon arrival at the General Headquarters, General Li Qiaoming paid respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath, and was presented with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, in a ceremonial display of respect and hospitality.