COAS Reaffirms Nation’s Resolve, Commitment Towards Eradicating Menace Of Terrorism
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 11:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) highlighted that terrorism would never be tolerated and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve and commitment towards eradicating the menace.
The COAS emphasized that this mission would be pursued with full national resolve and collective determination, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Saturday.
He underscored that the fight against terrorism required the steadfast support of all Pakistanis, along with the efforts of the military and civil institutions, to secure a peaceful and prosperous future for the country.
Earlier, Namaz-e-Janaza for the Shuhada, who embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast targeting innocent citizens and passengers at Quetta Railway Station, was offered in Quetta Garrison, it further said.
The funeral was attended by General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Federal Minister of Interior, Governor and Chief Minister Balochistan, provincial ministers and a large number of military and civilian officials.
Following the funeral, the COAS visited CMH Quetta and met with the injured of the tragic incident.
Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Balochistan Corps.
