COAS Reiterates Pak Army's Utmost Support To Kashmir Cause

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

COAS reiterates Pak Army's utmost support to Kashmir cause

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated the Pakistan Army's utmost support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir.

He was talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider during a meeting here, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

Matters of mutual interest, particularly the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the meeting.

